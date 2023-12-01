In the wake of Rochester Public Schools' recent changes, will district-wide option schools survive?

Dec. 1—ROCHESTER — Soon enough, a student in Oronoco won't be able to hitch a ride on a school bus to Lincoln K-8 in the southern half of Rochester. Nor will a student living near the airport be able to hitch a ride to the

Spanish immersion program

at Gibbs Elementary in the north.

Those programs are still open to students from across the district, but they will no longer be able to rely on Rochester Public Schools to get there and back. That was

one of the changes RPS outlined this week:

the elimination of transportation to and from district-wide option schools.

On top of eliminating transportation to and from those schools, a unique feature of one of the district-wide programs is going away. After decades of offering an alternative calendar, Longfellow Elementary will now fall in line with the rest of the district's schedule. Those recent changes from the district come less than two years after the closure of another district-wide option:

Friedell Middle School.

With one blow after another, it doesn't take too much to wonder whether the district-wide option schools are the first thing to go when tough decisions need to be made. In other words, will they continue suffering setbacks, or even go away entirely?

The reason behind eliminating transportation for the district-wide option programs is largely based in start times, which the district has been trying to perfect for decades.

"It is impossible to implement the new start times with their tighter turnarounds between the tiers without eliminating the hourlong routes across the city," RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said.

There are six district-wide option programs within RPS, including Lincoln K-8, Montessori at Franklin, Washington Elementary, Longfellow Elementary, Spanish Immersion at Gibbs Elementary and Spanish Immersion at Willow Creek Middle School.

Rochester Public Schools covers 218 square miles, roughly four times the size of the city itself. That means transporting students all across the city within a certain time is a logistical challenge.

Another factor on the decision was finances. In addition to dealing with a larger financial crisis that included a failed referendum in November, RPS has announced that

the cost of its contract with its bus company, First Student, is set to increase 30%.

The decision to discontinue Longfellow's unique calendar was related to both start times and finances. As a district-wide school, eliminating transportation for Longfellow students across the city will free up time, allow the new start times to be implemented.

No longer providing transportation to and from Longfellow also will cut costs. Since Longfellow is in session when other RPS schools aren't, the district had to pay for transportation for a larger swath of the year than it will now that the school will be on the same calendar as the rest of the district.

Longfellow also had a mixed transportation system, meaning it hosted both neighborhood students, while also being open to students from across the district. Because of that, the district was footing the cost to transport neighborhood students who didn't want the alternative calendar of Longfellow to nearby Franklin Elementary.

While it may not have been the driving factor, RPS also considered equity when making the decision to cut transportation.

During the

school board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28,

Pekel explained that the demographics of the students who comprise those district-wide option schools skew above the poverty line.

"On the whole, with some exceptions, the families who attend our district-wide option schools are advantaged," Pekel said. "I was quite surprised that we are providing district wide transportation to advantaged schools."

District wide, the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch is 39% by the most recent count. Three out of the four district-wide option schools have percentages lower than that. The Minnesota Department of Education doesn't separate the two Spanish immersion programs from the larger schools that host them.

At Lincoln K-8, 14.3% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch, and at Washington, 15% of students qualify. At Montessori at Franklin, 24% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch. At Longfellow, that number is 41%.

Unlike the others, however, Longfellow has a mixed-attendance system, drawing students from both the local neighborhood while also being open to students from across the city.

The implication from Pekel's statement is that if cuts need to be made, it will be done in a way that has less impact on lower-income students. Since students attending district-wide option schools tend to be more affluent than not, many of them may not be as dependent on publicly-provided transportation to get there.

"It was not a resource that was being equitably utilized in this district," Pekel said about RPS providing transportation to district-wide option schools.

The district-wide option schools also tend to be less racially diverse, even though they are open to anyone within RPS. At 46.4%, minority students make up almost half of the RPS student population.

At Lincoln K-8, however, white students comprise over 70% of the school population. At Washington and Montessori at Franklin, white students make up more than 60% of the school population.

As with the free and reduced lunch status, Longfellow more closely resembles the demographics of the district overall.

The lopsided demographics of the existing district-wide schools are not dissimilar from the now-closed Friedell Middle School. In the lead-up to its closure, the Rochester School Board held extensive conversations about whether that was beneficial for the district.

Then-Superintendent Michael Muñoz had doubts. At the time, he said that even though there's nothing preventing minority students from applying to the district-wide programs, the lack of diversity could act as a deterrent.

"If we truly want to look at our equity work, we probably should have a serious conversation about all of our district-wide option schools and what type of segregation that could potentially create," Muñoz said. "I just think when you have schools like that, it does — for some families and some cultures — it does send the message that 'this is not for you.'"

The closure of Freidell doesn't necessarily foreshadow the same fate for the other district-wide programs. After all, in the time since the decision to close Friedell was made, there's been a new composition of the school board and a new superintendent at the helm.

And whereas Muñoz indicated the desire to prevent self-segregation, Pekel clarified that there is nothing preventing a school from being more homogenous, as long as that option to attend those schools is still open to all students if they want it.

So do the recent changes spell out the beginning of the end for district-wide option schools overall?

"I hope not," Pekel said.

He added that even though the district is eliminating transportation for the schools and the

unique calendar at Longfellow Elementary,

nothing is changing about the actual academic programming at the schools.

However, whether the lack of public transportation will dissuade families from attending those schools is yet to be seen.

"In this new structure, will those programs have sufficient appeal to those families to sustain them? That is an important question, but that's about us being responsive to family needs," Pekel said. "This is going to be a really important and high stakes thing to see what decisions all families make in this new structure."