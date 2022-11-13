In the wake of Roivant Sciences Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ROIV) latest US$136m market cap drop, hedge funds owners may be forced to take severe actions

If you want to know who really controls Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 30% stake, hedge funds possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, hedge funds investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$136m. This set of investors may especially be concerned about the current loss, which adds to a one-year loss of 39% for shareholders. Generally speaking, hedge funds are quite aggressively managed, and are usually looking to maximize short-term returns. And given they have significant interest in Roivant Sciences, they have a lot of power, and if the company's performance doesn't improve, it could lead to them influencing management decisions that aren't in line with long-term objectives.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Roivant Sciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Roivant Sciences?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Roivant Sciences already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Roivant Sciences, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 30% of Roivant Sciences. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. QVT Financial LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 18% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited and Dan Oren, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 14%.

On looking further, we found that 57% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Roivant Sciences

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Roivant Sciences Ltd.. Insiders own US$979m worth of shares in the US$3.7b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 14% stake in Roivant Sciences. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 12% of the Roivant Sciences shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

