Wake school bus driver charged with driving bus impaired following accident

A Wake County school bus driver was charged with driving his bus impaired after getting into an accident Friday morning, according to Raleigh Police.

Raleigh Police responded around 10:40 a.m. to a report of a wreck at Bellwood Drive and Cameron Street.

After a follow-up investigation, officers charged the bus driver, Donald Edward Eli, 60, with operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle, according to a police statement.

Eli has been been removed from driving duties and is suspended with pay pending an investigation by the district, according to a statement from the Wake County school system.

“We are grateful no students were present on this bus at the time of the arrest,” according to the district’s statement. “Our employees are held to the highest standards. The district does not tolerate actions that are not aligned with these standards.”