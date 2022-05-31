Wake school bus driver resigns following charge of driving bus while impaired

A Wake County school bus driver has resigned after being charged with driving his bus while under the influence of alcohol.

Donald Edward Eli, 60, was charged by Raleigh Police on May 20 with operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle. Eli resigned on Thursday, according to Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman.

Eli had been hired in July 2019 amid a national bus driver shortage that continues to plague Wake. Some bus routes don’t run due to not having enough drivers available, forcing families to provide their own transportation for the day.

According to Raleigh Police, officers responded around 10:40 a.m. to a report of a wreck at Bellwood Drive and Cameron Street. There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident.

Eli was removed from driving duties and suspended pending an investigation by the district.

“Our employees are held to the highest standards,” the district said in a statement when Eli was arrested. “The district does not tolerate actions that are not aligned with these standards.”