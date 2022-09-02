Wake Sheriff Baker responds to allegations about transfers after deputy’s death

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker is standing firm in his denial of inappropriate reassignments in the aftermath of Deputy Ned Byrd’s death.

A report by WRAL said Baker removed three officers from the K-9 unit where Byrd worked, allegedly for their involvement in his funeral. The News & Observer asked the Sheriff’s Office to confirm the transfers Thursday evening but did not get a response.

“I am not going to address information deriving from social media posts or other sources that some media outlets have chosen to report to the public as facts or tips,” Baker said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“[P]ersonnel moves within the Wake County Sheriff’s Office have taken place and result from the needs of this office in serving this county,” Baker added later in the statement. “Additionally, reassignments are a necessary part of organizational and career development, and, broadens the experiences of deputies as they advance in their law enforcement careers.”

Wake County leaders concerned

The Wake County Board of Commissioners has received dozens of emails from community members worried about the staffing changes and demanding Wake County leaders take action.

But there is little the board can do, officials said.

“It’s important for the public to know that Sheriff Baker is an elected official, and in control of his own personnel and decisions, and we have no more control over him than we do any other elected official in the county,” said Commissioners Chair Sig Hutchinson.

Regardless, commissioners said they are working to get more information.

“This is obviously very concerning to us,” Hutchinson said. “And we’re going to be trying to find out more in the coming days, including talking to the sheriff.”

Deputy killed on rural road

Byrd was shot and killed Aug. 11 in a rural area on Battle Bridge Road near Auburn Knightdale Road after responding to a domestic incident. He was 48 years old.

Byrd was a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

His funeral came a day after a the first arrest was made in the shooting. Arturo Marin-Sotelo was arrested, and later, his brother, Alder Marin-Sotelo, was also arrested and charged with Byrd’s murder.

‘He set the bar very high.’ Mourners remember slain Wake officer Byrd as loyal, selfless