Wake Sheriff continues search for runaway armed suspect, last seen in North Raleigh

A suspect considered to be armed and dangerous has not been caught yet, three days after leading officers on a high-speed chase in North Raleigh, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Monday afternoon.

Raequan Mudd, 24, is wanted for an alleged arson in Garner on Dec. 16 and a shooting in Raleigh later that night.

Mudd was last seen in the Bent Tree subdivision near Falls of Neuse Road where he fled on foot Friday morning, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told The News & Observer.

He is still considered armed, Baker said in a Monday afternoon press conference.

“We’re going to find him, there are no questions about that,” Baker said. “At some point, he’s going to have to come up for air.”

On Friday morning, Mudd engaged in a high-speed chase with Wake sheriff’s deputies in North Raleigh when they tried to serve him with an arrest warrant, The News & Observer reported.

The brief chase ended when Mudd crashed his SUV near the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Durant roads and then fled on foot after 10 a.m. The vehicle caught fire, which Raleigh firefighters extinguished. The SUV belonged to a friend of Mudd’s who gave him permission to use it, officials said.

After fleeing, Wake County deputies, Raleigh police and a helicopter from the State Highway Patrol searched for Mudd.

Suspect on the run

Authorities tracked down Mudd Dec. 16 to arrest him after he allegedly set fire to his home in Garner on Old Cascade Drive.

Earlier that afternoon, Mudd’s girlfriend ended their relationship. Their landlord gave them an eviction notice for not paying rent on the Old Cascade Drive property.

Baker said investigators think Mudd attempted to burn the home in retaliation to the eviction notice and the relationship ending, the Sheriff said. The property had minor damages.

Later that night around 10 p.m., investigators say Mudd shot into the Raleigh home of his ex-girlfriend’s parents. No one was injured, officials say.

Mudd is believed to still be a threat to his ex-girlfriend, said Baker.

“We don’t want to have to be looking for him after he has harmed someone, we want to try to find him before,” Baker said.

Relying on community tips

Since Friday, Mudd has been seen on a Raleigh resident’s security camera in backyard at night over the weekend.

Deputies have been following up on “community tips and sightings” in neighborhoods around Falls of Neuse, Honeycutt and Durant roads, Baker said.

“We still have yet to locate him, but we feel pretty good about the fact that he’s still up in that area,” said Baker. “We don’t want anyone to be alarmed or feel unsafe because we are up in the area.”

Baker said he has searched past midnight with his officers for the suspect himself.

“When the Sheriff’s department was out in my front and backyard Saturday night they were very helpful,” Michelle Barrett, a resident of the Bent Tree subdivision, told The N&O.

The area is typically very quiet and safe, Barrett said.

“(Sheriff’s deputies) even checked inside my garage at my request and gave me tips as to how to keep myself and my family safe,” she said.

Authorities ask anyone with tips to call 911 or the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.