In wake of SVB collapse, lawmakers float raising FDIC deposit insurance cap of $250,000

In the wake of the sudden Silicon Valley Bank collapse, some lawmakers floated raising the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's deposit insurance cap of $250,000 in the event of another catastrophic bank failure.

“I think that lifting the FDIC insurance cap is a good move,” Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday on CBS "Face the Nation," noting that the real question for her is “where’s the right number on lifting it?”

The possibility of raising the insurance cap could become a bipartisan endeavor, with Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds saying that the current cap of $250,000 might “not be enough,” on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks with reporters following the weekly Democratic Senate policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on March 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
White House defends rescue of SVB depositors

After SVB failed last Friday, the FDIC took over the bank to protect its depositors. Worries among depositors started to grow as the vast majority of FDIC’s deposits were above $250,000 and uninsured due to the SVB’s close connections with wealthy tech startups and venture capital.

That is until the FDIC, the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department announced that in the case of SVB, all depositors would have access to their funds no matter if the deposits were above the $250,000 cap.

Some GOP critics, such as Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, attacked the White House for the move, calling it “a bailout.”

But the White House argued that the government’s actions are only helping the depositors and not the bank’s investors or management. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the rescue plan “is not a bailout.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens during a Senate committee hearing on Senate Armed Services hearing to examine the posture of United States Central Command and United States Africa Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2024 and the Future Years, Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Lawmakers say focus is helping depositors, not bank owners

Asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd if it was okay to let a bank fail, Rounds noted that protecting depositors should be a priority over a bank's management and investors.

“When we talk about allowing a bank to fail, it’s one thing to say it’s okay to allow the owners of a bank to lose their resources.” Rounds said. “It’s another thing to say that the depositors should necessarily be allowed to lose their deposits.”

“Perhaps that’s not enough,” Rounds said of the $250,000 insurance cap, adding that any discussion of raising the limit should take into account whether it is appropriate due to “inflation and so forth.”

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., (L) speaks as Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., (R) listens during a hearing before the House Committee on Rules January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.
In the House, North Carolina Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, chair of the House Financial Services committee, did not dismiss the proposition, telling CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he will later “determine whether or not we need to address the FDIC deposit level.”

Raising the insurance cap, Warren said, would focus on protecting small businesses from massive bank failures such as what happened with SVB.

“Small businesses need to be able to count on getting their money to make payroll, to pay the utility bills. Nonprofits need to be able to do that,” Warren said.

