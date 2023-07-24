In wake of teen’s shooting death, Hartford activists, educators say city needs to work together to end cycles of violence

When Walden St. Juste heard that his 17-year-old student Alondra Vega-Martinez had been shot and killed, it was an all too familiar pain. In his 11 years working in Hartford Public Schools, he said he’s lost at least four students to gun violence.

“Our kids are in danger,” he said. “I just don’t understand why we can’t work together to protect our youth.”

Vega-Martinez, a rising senior of Bulkeley High School, was shot multiple times after three people reportedly forced their way into her apartment on Maple Avenue, tied up Vega-Martinez and a 15-year-old boy and exchanged gunfire with someone who lived in the apartment, according to the arrest warrant for one of the suspects.

She was one of at least four people, including one of the suspects, killed by gunfire in the city in a four-day span last week and the second Hartford Public Schools student to be shot to death in three months, according to police and school officials. On April 20, 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce, a seventh-grade student at Milner Middle School in Hartford, was fatally shot in the head during a drive-by quadruple shooting.

Bridgitte Prince, a community activist in Hartford, said gun violence in the city is not only ending young lives too soon but disrupting the lives of those who survive. Teens, kids and the adults who teach, coach and guide them are being traumatized, and it’s keeping the city’s residents in a cycle of violence.

The repeated shootings are having long-lasting effects on young people’s sense of community, their paths to successful careers and their ability to focus on their education in Hartford classrooms, Prince said.

Ayelet Chozick, director of organizational advancement at the Compass Youth Collaborative, agreed that teens and young adults in the city are overcoming lifetimes of fear and trauma caused by witnessing and hearing shootings and losing friends and family to gun violence.

“These kids live with trauma and they’re always in flight mode, fear mode. I try to think of it like, can you imagine you’re spending your day on a roller coaster and you have to make decisions? How do you do that?”

“I think about the kids that walk past the yellow tape on their way to school and then they sit down in a classroom and teachers expect them to be ready to learn,” Chozick said. “How do you learn when the night before a bullet went through your house? Or a 17-year-old friend who was on your volleyball team was killed?”

Chozick said that at Compass, an organization that provides street-level mentorship, mediation and supportive relationships to Hartford residents ages 16 to 20, 69% of the youth they work with have lost a family member or close friend to community violence.

That trauma, she said, keeps them in fight or flight mode and can often lead young people to become agents of violence themselves.

Compass operates a four-year program meant to help youth work through trauma and prepare them for the future with the help of “peacebuilders” who guide them to approach different situations in nonviolent ways.

“It takes a long time to change those brain pathways that you’ve been building since you were born,” said Chozick.

School district officials in Hartford agreed that the impacts of city gun violence are long-lasting and far-reaching.

“What happens in our city, in our neighborhoods, and on our streets has an impact on our students’ ability to learn, socialize and succeed in school. Beyond that, the trauma of experiencing violence as a young person can last throughout adulthood,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

“When one of our students is affected by violence, our entire district is impacted. Friends, classmates, students at neighboring schools, coaches, teachers and staff experience the grief and fear that comes with losing a loved one and feeling unsafe in their own community,” the superintendent said. “Unfortunately, our community is experiencing that trauma time and time again.”

Early Sunday morning, two 14-year-old boys showed up to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with gunshot wounds as police were investigating reports of gunfire at 257 Westland St. just before 4 a.m., police said.

There have been at least 20 deadly shootings in the city so far this year, down from the 22 reported by this point in 2022, but for the educators grappling with the impacts of the violence on the city’s youth, the trauma load is a heavy one.

“As a superintendent, a mother and a long-time member of this community, I cannot adequately express the grief, pain and frustration I feel when I hear of yet another young life gone,” said Torres-Rodriguez in the aftermath of Vega-Martinez’s death.

St. Juste said that every time he loses a student, it’s a tough pill to swallow. Vega-Martinez’s murder was different though. Her death felt like losing a daughter, he said.

Though he said the teen was a good student and dedicated athlete who never needed to be disciplined at school, she spent a lot of time with St. Juste, the school’s behavior specialist. She brought him his favorite snacks, oranges and watermelon, at lunchtime and talked to him about her friendships. He watched her rise as a star on the volleyball court, headed for a position as captain.

He also watched her buckle down on her academics in her junior year and avoid conflict with classmates.

“She was a hard worker and she never gave up,” he said. “She was way ahead of her time she knew how to diffuse a situation like she was the adult. I admired that about her.”

St. Juste said that from his perspective as a behavioral specialist in one of the city’s high schools, there is a disconnect between parents and school staff that he hopes can be strengthened.

“We don’t have that relationship that we used to have when I was in school, or my parents in school, where parents and teachers work together trying to figure out what’s the best thing for the students,” he said. “We’re no longer a community when it comes to these kids, everyone is doing their own thing. This is the result of losing that connection.”

He said that when he tries to ensure that a child is disciplined or steer them in a different direction, he often encounters parents or guardians who feel attacked. And when parents see concerning behavior at home, they don’t often communicate with the schools.

“I just want the community to know that we need to start working together because these are our children, we want them to have a future and grow old,” he said. “We need to do a better job working together to show the kids that we are a team.”

Prince, an activist in Hartford for decades, said that her experience working with Hartford residents has taught her that violence stems from systemic issues of racism, poverty and drug use that she feels haven’t been sufficiently addressed.

“Gun violence and drug use go hand in hand,” she said. And she is worried that decades of drug use and the subsequent trauma have not been given the attention they deserve. Generations raised by parents with substance use disorders, she said, may develop substance use disorders of their own and then turn to violence as what they view as a survival measure.

“It’s become a sick cycle of drug use and drug abuse and with that comes (thoughts of) ‘Now I have to protect myself, so here comes a gun.’”

The activist said she thinks that the city is investing in luxury apartment homes and office spaces more than they are in the city’s youth.

“They’re building buildings and they’re not building lives,” she said. “They’re raising buildings and not kids.”

Prince said she hopes to see more investment in community-building that helps young Hartford residents hone in on skills they can later use in the workforce or develop connections with role models in the community.

Prince said when she was growing up in Hartford, she had the opportunity to benefit from partnerships between the city and local corporations, to tap into programs that put her on a fast track to success. An early employment opportunity with the city, she said, helped set the course of her entire career.

“There was (an) investment in the youth that I no longer see, specifically in Hartford,” she said. “If you really invest in (the youth), they’ll be able to break those cycles because they’ll be able to get good opportunities and educations.”

Instead of those cycle-breakers, Prince said she sees a cycle of the same reaction to fatal shootings in the city over and over again.

“What I’ve seen is, it’s the initial shock and ‘Oh my god we can’t believe this happened.’ And then they come out with the candles and vigil and then the mayor speaks and talks about how tragic it is and how we have to combat gun violence, and then a couple days there’s another shooting. That’s the cycle,” Prince said.

Jacquelyn Santiago Nazario, chief executive officer at Compass, applauded the city for its efforts to build community relationships with young residents, and commended Mayor Luke Bronin for his efforts but said that the city still has work to do.

Nazario said that struggles with food security, employment and housing all tie into systemic patterns of violence and agreed that programs and departments across the city need to come together to break the circles.

“We need everybody, this is not a situation where one entity can do the work,” she said.

She said she thinks the city is doing the best it has in a while to combat gun violence but hopes to see systemic issues, like safe and affordable housing, invested in even more down the line.

In the city’s schools, Torres-Rodriguez said that students and families have access to support services and social workers to help them cope with the violence, but it isn’t enough.

“However, as someone who grew up in this city and witnessed crime and violence first-hand, I know that some of our students will be dealing with the effects of trauma now and long after they leave Hartford Public Schools,” said the superintendent. “While the resources we provide benefit our young people in the moment, there needs to be a broader, coordinated and collaborative approach to break the complex cycle of violence.”