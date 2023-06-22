Wakefield country park to become 'wildlife haven'

A country park is to become a "wildlife haven" following the development of woodland areas and wildflower meadows.

Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield is already home to a nature reserve on one of its lakes and has held Green Flag status since 2020.

Wakefield Council said spaces would be created where visitors were "surrounded by nature".

A spokesperson said the scheme would enhance the park, making it an "even more enjoyable place to visit".

Councillor Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "We've looked at how most people use Pugneys and it's clear they come to play, walk and enjoy nature.

"Our new approach means we can enhance what is already there."

He said the changes to park would offer "fantastic opportunities to walk or cycle, have fun and get outside in the fresh air".

"By planting trees and developing wildlife areas we can create spaces where visitors are surrounded by nature, to benefit people's mental wellbeing as well," he added.

The council said the reception area in Pugney's visitor centre would close from 1 July, but the toilets and cafe would remain open during the work.

