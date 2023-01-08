Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight

Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street.

Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight.

Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs.

Bazos has long grey hair and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and maroon pants. He may have ties to Brighton and the Hyde Park area, police say.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Wakefield Police at 781-245-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW