Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street.
Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight.
Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs.
Bazos has long grey hair and a grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a black coat and maroon pants. He may have ties to Brighton and the Hyde Park area, police say.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Wakefield Police at 781-245-1212.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW