Wakefield Township pole barn destroyed in Saturday night fire
Jul. 6—WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP — A pole shed was destroyed by fire Saturday night on the 23000 block of 178th Avenue, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, about 110 hay bales and 40 straw walls in the barn were a complete loss along with the structure.
The homeowner, Charles Schmitz, was not home when the fire started.
No other structures were damaged and the hay was cut and baled approximately 3 weeks ago.
The fire remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department, Chain of Lakes Fire Department, Cold Spring Fire Department and Richmond Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 11:10 p.m..