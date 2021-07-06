Wakefield Township pole barn destroyed in Saturday night fire

Jul. 6—WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP — A pole shed was destroyed by fire Saturday night on the 23000 block of 178th Avenue, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, about 110 hay bales and 40 straw walls in the barn were a complete loss along with the structure.

The homeowner, Charles Schmitz, was not home when the fire started.

No other structures were damaged and the hay was cut and baled approximately 3 weeks ago.

The fire remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department, Chain of Lakes Fire Department, Cold Spring Fire Department and Richmond Fire Department responded to the incident, reported at 11:10 p.m..