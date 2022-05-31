Wakes begin for Texas shooting victims: a hero 4th-grader and an aspiring marine biologist

The first wakes for the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting were held on Monday, as families began the excruciating task of laying their little loved ones to rest.

Amerie Jo Garza was remembered Monday at her wake, a fitting Memorial Day tribute for someone who died a hero. The little girl bravely dialed 911 from her school as the May 24 massacre was unfolding.

The fourth-grader, who had turned 10 just two weeks earlier, was hunkered down in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when she was gunned down as she tried to phone for help.

On Monday, Amerie’s relatives, friends and well wishers memorialized the doting big sister who unfailingly kissed her 3-year-old brother goodbye every morning.

The swimmer who loved pizza and Chick-fil-A. The honor roll student who had also been awarded Robb Elementary School’s Heart of Gold Award. The budding artist who loved to draw.

Another victim remembered Monday was Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, who was planning to become a marine biologist, her mother said on Facebook.

Ana Rodriguez, Maite’s mother, in a Facebook post she urged readers to share, recalled her “sweet, charismatic, loving, caring, loyal, free, ambitious, funny, silly, goal driven” daughter and “my very best friend.”

A girl who insisted on sleeping on the right side of the bed, loved the color green and taught herself to sew off YouTube videos. The honor roll student who already had her sights set on attending Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.

“This horrific and senseless nightmare that I just can’t seem to wake up from has absolutely crushed and debilitated my life and heart,” Rodriguez wrote. “The passing of my beautiful daughter has rocked me to my core and I simply cannot wrap my head around what has happened. My deepest condolences to all the families involved.”

———