Waking up to the first snow in Copenhagen
Residents in Copenhagen, Denmark, woke up to snow for the first time this winter on Dec. 2.
A widespread and intense heatwave is roasting large portions of the U.S. and Canada, shattering daily and monthly temperature records. Why it matters: Winter is the fastest-warming season across the U.S., and the lingering warmth is shortening the snow season in places like Colorado and Montana, where mountain snowpack is a critical source of water during the summer months. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: On Wednesday, British Columbia
The fire was first reported Tuesday in neighboring Judith Basin County and spread into Fergus County.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano has dealt up to $800 million in damages to La Palma, a resort island in the Canary Islands, and destroyed thousands of homes.
The popular park in southern SLO County is “not closed,” a California State Parks spokesman said, but “access may be temporarily restricted or limited.”
A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island threatened Wednesday to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks. The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed down since it started over the weekend but it is still only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) away. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed over 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres) including banana farms, the island's main source of revenue along with tourism.
New Mexico Dept. of Agriculture reminds public of pecan regulations
The Gibson Flats Fire can now be counted as one of the most destructive wildfire events within recent memory in Great Falls.
World Weather Attribution, which does real time studies of extreme weather throughout the world, examined the drought, which has left Madagascar with 60% of its normal rainfall from July 2019 to June 2021. The group found no statistically significant fingerprint of human-caused climate change.
A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century as the state continues to see warm temperatures into December, authorities said. Officials were assessing the damage in Denton on Thursday morning while crews continued to fight the fire, which burned 22 square miles (56 square kilometers) of prairie and agricultural land. The fire burned “around 25 structures to include grain elevators and bridges,” the Fergus County Sheriff's Office posted on social media Thursday morning.
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios VisualsLet's talk about the weather, as we love to do in Colorado.Even if you daydream about snow, it's hard to deny that this fall ranked as one of the most beautiful in recent memory, and the continued warmth — like today's near-record temperatures — makes for great afternoon walks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: It's not all good. For starters, mountain snow is the backbone
There's a lot of plastic in the ocean - with about 14 million tons entering waterways each year.
A USA TODAY analysis of a century of precipitation data show how, East of the Rockies, more rain is falling—and in more intense bursts.
Across a large swath of Europe, from Scandinavia to the U.K. south into France, Spain and Germany, temperatures have been unusually cold as winter gets underway, and they're about to plunge further.Why it matters: The cold snap is the opposite of what policymakers have been hoping for, given that Europe entered the 2021-22 winter season with the least amount of natural gas on hand in at least a decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The colder-than-aver
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Find out who has a greater than normal chance in AccuWeather's white Christmas forecast.
The gnarled bristlecone pines that have taken root high atop the remote, rocky slopes of California's White Mountains are the longest-lived individual trees on the planet – and they have secrets to share.
Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year. The Oregon State Police has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves from other packs, the agency said in a press release Thursday. “To my knowledge this is the first wolf pack to be killed by poison in Oregon,” said Capt. Stephanie Bigman of the OSP in Salem.
Initial models by the U.S. Geological Survey show that a flood that would submerge the interstate could occur within 20 years. | Editorial
Biofuels aren't carbon-neutral after all, contrary to initial assumptions, and consumers don't see much benefit at the pump.
The snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, a major source of water for the state, could largely disappear in 25 years if global warming continues unchecked.
As of November 2021, the USGS has reported Chronic Wasting Disease in wild populations of deer and elk from 26 states and 3 Canadian provinces.