Wakulla County man arrested, charged with murder in death of 1-year-old

A man in Wakulla County was arrested Thursday after the death of a one-year-old child a day earlier.

Jacob Robison, 23, was charged with murder without premeditation, according to a Wakulla County Sheriff's Office press release. He is being held without bond in the Wakulla County Jail.

Deputies found the child unresponsive in the arms of his or her mother on Wednesday in the parking lot of a local store, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

First responders performed CPR on the child, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to WCSO.

"Deputies and detectives both observed injuries to the child consistent with recent physical abuse," WCSO said.

No other details were released about the mother or the baby with the Sheriff's Office citing Marsy's Law, a victim's rights amendment passed by voters in 2018.

Robison is not the child's father, according to Yarbrough.

Just over a year ago, Robison was arrested for domestic battery charges in 2022 involving his wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant. According to court records, the woman was looking for her phone and accused a sleeping Robison of taking it.

When he woke up to her yelling at him, he allegedly "wrapped his legs around her and pushed her on the ground." When she got up and walked away, the woman told detectives that Robison followed her and jumped on top of her, pinning her down on the couch. Investigators noted the woman had red marks on her neck and cheeks.

Robison entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the State Attorney's Office in August, and the charges were dropped in December.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Wakulla County man is arrested, charged with murder after baby's death