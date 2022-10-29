Walberg urges Granholm to unleash American energy

Tim Walberg

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, led his Michigan Republican colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm regarding the Biden administration’s lack of action to boost domestic energy production.

Following the Biden administration getting rebuffed by OPEC, the Michigan lawmakers highlight the threat to America’s energy and economic security that comes with an increased reliance on foreign oil. The letter was co-authored by Reps. Jack Bergman (MI-01), Bill Huizenga (MI-02), Peter Meijer (MI-03), John Moolenaar (MI-04), Fred Upton (MI-06), and Lisa McClain (MI-10).“On October 5, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that it will cut its oil production by two million barrels per day beginning in November. Gas prices in Michigan have begun to rise in response to the anticipated cuts, up nearly forty cents a gallon since last month. Already, more than 20 million families are behind on their utility bills. This is another price hike Americans cannot afford,” the Michigan lawmakers wrote in the letter.

