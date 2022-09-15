Walden man indicted in 'road rage' Wallkill crash that killed three people

A Walden man has been indicted in what authorities called a "road rage" crash on Route 17 in Wallkill that killed three people last year.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Anthony Jones, 24, was arrested by state police on Monday.

He was arraigned Tuesday in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with three counts of second-degree manslaughter and seven counts of second-degree assault, both felonies.

According to Hoovler, Jones was driving a Ford Escape east on Route 17 between exits 118 and 119 in Wallkill on Aug. 4, 2021. Hoovler said it is alleged that Jones became angry with the driver of a van carrying eight people, and caused his car to collide with the van.

Hoovler said the collision resulted in the deaths of three people in the van, including the driver: Maria Abrigo Morocho, Jorge Eduardo Paqui Gualan and Nelson Ivan Vivar Campoverde.

Four passengers in the van suffered serious injuries, and a fifth passenger in the van was hurt less seriously, Hoovler said.

Jones complained of pain and was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

A subsequent investigation by state police and Hoovler's office determined that the collision was a result of reckless and negligent actions by Jones, and that he was responsible for causing the collision, Hoovler said.

Stirring opposition: 491-home project proposed in Monroe

'Totally false': Montgomery police officer responds to stalking charge

AG investigating: State trooper fatally shoots Ulster County man

The case was presented to an Orange County grand jury. In addition to the manslaughter and assault charges, the grand jury indicted Jones on one count each of criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Following his arraignment, Jones was sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 partially secured bond or $100,000 bond, pending an Oct. 4 appearance in Orange County Court.

Story continues

"Deaths and serious injuries caused by 'road rage' incidents are as tragic as they are preventable, and justice demands that those who engage in reckless behavior face consequences for their actions," Hoovler said in a statement. "My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and those whose lives have been forever altered by this collision."

Jones is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Orange County. An attorney with the society could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wallkill crash: Walden man arrested in fatal 'road rage' collision