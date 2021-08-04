Waldorf man accused of molesting boys

Aug. 4—WALDORF — A Waldorf man is accused of sexually abusing five boys he knows.

Michael Lee Bennett, 32, was charged with 12 counts of felony criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Waseca County District Court.

Five boys, ages 7 to 12, recently said Bennett had molested them multiple times, according to a court complaint.

Bennett was arrested and bail was set Wednesday at $100,000 with no conditions or $50,000 with conditions including he not have any contact with children.