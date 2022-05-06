Waldrep challenges Craig in circuit judge race

May 6—Lawrence County Circuit Judge Mark Craig says he'd continue providing impartial justice under challenging conditions if reelected, while his Republican primary challenger, Callie Chenault Waldrep, said her focus if elected would be to eliminate an "extensive backlog" of cases.

Craig has served 13 years as circuit judge and will seek his third full six-year term in the May 24 primary. Waldrep, Moulton's city attorney and a Lawrence County assistant district attorney, is making her first run for elected office. There is no Democrat entered for the Nov. 8 general election.

Craig, 61, said he is proud of holding 68 jury trials, hundreds of bench trials, closing over 16,500 cases and issuing more than 140,000 orders since he was originally appointed to the circuit judge position in 2009 by Gov. Bob Riley.

Craig said he oversaw the complicated movement of court operations from the former courthouse on the downtown Moulton square to the new facility in 2013, negotiated with state officials a restructuring of the court system that saved hundreds of thousands of taxpayers' dollars without negatively impacting service, and overcame the loss of a law clerk position during the state budget crisis early in his tenure as judge.

"Experience matters, especially in the justice system and especially in these demanding times," Craig said. "I am a far better judge today than I was 13 years ago and expect to keep improving. ... This court system has recently endured a pandemic, the loss of staff in the judge's office, and fundamental changes in criminal sentencing laws, in bail reforms, and in domestic violence laws."

He said if reelected he will continue to administer unbiased justice in the courtroom.

"I will have a complete commitment to the law — strictly construing the law as written — and the truth in the courtroom, handling each case with patience, courtesy and respect for all appearing before me, without prejudice, bias or partiality of any kind," he said.

He also plans to continue to serve the state by advising the Supreme Court on changes in laws to properly use audio-visual technologies to increase efficiency.

Craig, the only judge in the Lawrence County Circuit Court, said his caseloads are 25% to 30% higher than the average for circuit court judges, and he has seven pending capital murder cases. "These cases, involving the most severe of penalties, must be handled expeditiously but with great care, all the while keeping other criminal, civil and domestic dockets as current as possible," he said.

Waldrep, 42, said she wants to reduce the number of pending cases.

"My first priority will be to catch up the extensive backlog of cases currently in Circuit Court and work closely with the district judge to make the county's judicial system one we can all be proud to be a part," she said. "I will work hard and efficiently to promptly close cases."

Reestablishing the community corrections program is also on her campaign promise list.

"I understand the position of circuit judge is not a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job and will make myself available to fulfill my responsibilities 24/7," she said. "I will treat everyone who comes in contact with the Circuit Court with respect and fully understand that everyone's time is valuable. I will be fair and consistent to everyone who appears in Circuit Court and apply the law as it is written."

Waldrep said she wants to revitalize the drug court.

"I will be a good steward of taxpayers' dollars that are allocated to Circuit Court," she said.

Both candidates said they will make every effort to utilize the criminal justice system to protect people from the problems associated with drug and alcohol addiction and physical abuse, and to assist families dealing with mental health issues.

