Waldron students learn farm sciences

WALDRON — Elementary students at Waldron Area Schools had a unique educational experience at the beginning of this week to learn about the sciences involved in farming and agriculture.

For the seventh year in a row, the Michigan Farm Bureau's mobile education trailer visited Waldron Area Schools where students learned about the variety of products that Michigan potatoes are found in, and how farmers are working behind the scenes in most of everyone's lives.

Julie Stephenson, the Promotion & Education chair for Michigan Farm Bureau, said one of the things students were shocked to learn is how corn syrup is used in toothpaste as a binding agent.

Students also learned about how corn-based products were being used to reduce waste and the carbon footprint with hands on experiments demonstrating how corn is used to make an alternative packing peanut that is biodegradable.

The Lansing-based education trailer is one of two used by Farm Bureau to conduct outreach and provide for educational opportunities to bring the everyday consumer and farmer together, Stephenson said.

