A Waldron woman, arrested Nov. 12 by the Michigan State Police on charges of unarmed robbery, unlawfully driving away an automobile and on a warrant for simple assault and battery, appeared in the 2B District Court Friday afternoon for arraignment via video-teleconference from the Hillsdale County Jail.

Natasha Sue Smith, 32, stands accused of assaulting Ashley Derr and forcefully taking her keys before driving away in her 2012 Chevrolet Impala in November.

Judge Megan Stiverson entered not guilty pleas on Smith’s behalf and appointed a public defender to represent her during preliminary proceedings.

Stiverson set Smith’s bond at $20,000 with 10-percent allowed on the two felony allegations and $1,000 with 10-percent allowed for the Sep. 14 alleged assault and battery.

Smith is tentatively scheduled for a probable cause conference and pretrial hearing at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24 and a preliminary examination hearing the following week.

A co-defendant in both cases — 41-year-old Corey Lynn Laroe — was charged with unlawfully driving away an automobile for his alleged role in the November incident and an identical count of simple assault and battery for the Sep. 14 incident.

Laroe was able to post bond for his pretrial release shortly following his arraignment Friday.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Waldron woman charged with unarmed robbery