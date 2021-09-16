Waldrop convicted on charges of rape, sexual abuse of child

Sep. 16—Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announced Wednesday that Wade Allen Waldrop has been convicted by a Cullman County Jury on the charges of first degree rape and sex abuse of a child under 12 years of age.

"After a two-day trial the jury was able to determine that Waldrop committed the crimes of Rape 1st Degree and Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years of Age," Blaylock said. "For Waldrop's conviction on Rape 1st Degree, he faces 10 to 99 years or life in prison. As to Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years of Age, Waldrop faces a minimum of 10 years day-for-day up to 20 years in prison. Waldrop's sentencing will be conducted at a later date. Due to the nature of the case and other sex offenses pending against Waldrop, my office will request that the Judge sentence Waldrop to the maximum allowed under the law.

"I want to thank Cullman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ryan Hogeland and the staff at Brook's Place — Cullman's Child Advocacy Center — for their outstanding job in investigating such tragic cases," Blaylock said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Kimbrough and Jeremy Cline and Tracey Smith, Pre-Trial Coordinator, of the District Attorney's Office.

"Waldrop does have other sex offenses pending against him, but the Alabama State Bar requires that I make the following disclosure regarding those other cases: Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Blaylock said.