Waldrop receives maximum 119-year sentence

Nov. 10—Wade Allen Waldrop was sentenced to a maximum of 119 years in prison by Circuit Judge Martha Williams on November 9, as a result of his Rape 1st Degree and Sex Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years of Age convictions from September.

"I would like to thank the minor victim and her grandmother for the courage they showed in coming forward and testifying in this case," said Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock. "It is only fitting that Waldrop will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the crimes he committed because the trauma of rape and sexual abuse is a lifelong burden for victims — especially children. Waldrop was sentenced to the max of 119 years, and he will never have the opportunity to harm any more children."

At the sentencing hearing, the court heard testimony from individuals on behalf of the victims. In a letter read to the court, one minor victim disclosed that Waldrop, during the investigation, had parked a vehicle that was carrying some of the minor victims on railroad tracks as a train was coming. The victim stated that Waldrop told them that they were all going to die that day.

At the request of the District Attorney's Office, Williams sentenced Waldrop to 99 years on Rape 1st Degree and 20 years on Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years of Age. As the sentences will run consecutively, Waldrop's sentences total 119 years. Due to the nature of the convictions, Waldrop is not eligible for probation, parole, or good-time credit.