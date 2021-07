Reuters

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday his condition had improved, making him less likely to face surgery for an obstructed intestine linked to a 2018 stabbing, and that he might leave the hospital on Friday. "I arrived here yesterday with a very strong chance of surgery, but surgery is now far less likely," Bolsonaro said in his first spoken comments since his hospitalization on Wednesday morning. Appearing in an interview on Rede TV with his doctor, Antonio Luiz Macedo, by his bedside, Bolsonaro said he might leave Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital on Friday.