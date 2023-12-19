Wales budget: Warning of cuts to public services

The Welsh government will publish its budget for 2024/25 on Tuesday

There are warnings of cuts in public services as the Welsh government sets out next year's spending plans.

The administration will publish its budget, worth more than £22bn, on Tuesday afternoon.

It has promised front-line services like health, schools and councils will be prioritised, but other areas could see their funding squeezed.

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said there would be a "number of things we are not able to do any more".

She said cuts were having to be found in every government department in the 2024-25.

Conservatives accused the government of wasting "millions" on "vanity projects", while Plaid Cymru said "everything possible must be done" to protect public services.

Officials said inflation was eating into the cash they have to spend.

The Welsh government has also had to fund rising pay in health and education. It has blamed the UK government, which provides most of its money, for not providing sufficient funds.

About 80% of the government's budget is spent on the NHS and councils. It also funds trains and buses, the arts, housing, museums, further education, environment services, and some sport.

The budget comes months after the government had to make cuts to help support the NHS and Transport for Wales.

Ms Evans said the budget was "going to be one of the most difficult we've had to compile since the start of devolution".

She said ministers were "really putting our investment into those things we know matters most to people in Wales, particularly the NHS and our local services".

Rebecca Evans says council services, such as gritting, will be prioritised

Ms Evans said "local government alongside the NHS is absolutely at the top of my list of priorities," but added "every department has had to make reductions to some parts of its spending plans".

"There'll be a number of things that we're not able to do any more, or a number of things that we might be able to do over a longer period of time.

"We have tried to look at those areas where the impact will be minimised."

She said the Welsh government had looked at areas where it was spending money that were not devolved "because we've been trying to fill the gaps but we can no longer continue to fill those gaps".

Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies, said the UK Treasury already provided generous funding: "The budget today will hold no surprises from this failing Labour government with millions being wasted on vanity projects creating more politicians, fiddling with the constitution and slowing down the economy.

"A Welsh Conservative government would right Labour's wrongs. We'd reverse the real terms cuts to the Welsh NHS and Welsh schools, spending every penny the government receives for health on health."

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "Frontline services have reached breaking point. Living standards have plummeted.

"And Wales is over £1bn worse off in real spending power. This is a direct result of the Tories trashing the economy and leaving hard-working people to pay the bill."

But he said Labour had failed to "get to grips with running the NHS or Transport for Wales," meaning "the little spending power we have is spent on plugging holes rather than fixing problems".

"Everything possible must be done in this budget to both protect and invest in our public services and to safeguard them in the long-run," he added.

