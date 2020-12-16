Wales to go into lockdown after Christmas

Wales is facing a Christmas lockdown - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe

Wales will go into full lockdown from Dec 28, the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, has announced.

The Welsh Labour leader said a "sustained rise in coronavirus" meant that the country would have to move into its highest level of restrictions - alert level four.

Mr Drakeford also said a planned five days of relaxed measures would remain in place following talks between the four UK nations.

But while the original UK-wide plans would have seen three households allowed to form a festive bubble between Dec 23 and 27, Wales will now limit that to two households.

Some measures will come into force in Wales on Christmas Eve - with all non-essential retail, including close-contact services and all leisure and fitness centres, forced to close from the end of the day. All hospitality premises will be forced to close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

But tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will only apply from Dec 28s.

Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Government press briefing on Wednesday: "Many of you will have seen the warnings from senior clinicians about the huge impact coronavirus is having on the whole of our health service.

"The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives."

Mr Drakeford was asked whether changing from three to two households coming together over Christmas was a break with the four-nation approach, where three households are expected to be allowed to mix from Dec 23-27. An announcement is expected imminently.

"I think I will be as clear as I am able to be at this point. The result of the meetings between the four nations has not yet been published," he said.

"I cannot anticipate that statement and it would be unfair to all the other governments of the UK.

"The top message is as clear as it can be. Here in Wales over the Christmas period the clear message from the Welsh Government is that only two households should meet.

"That is how serious things are in Wales. Whether that is guidance, whether that is regulation, the message is the same.

"Only two households should get together. That's how serious things are. I can't go beyond that until the results of the discussions between the four governments are published later today."