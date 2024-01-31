Wales Man Guilty of Murdering 'Vulnerable' Girlfriend

A south Wales man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, who police described as a “vulnerable individual”, despite spending “40 hours covering his tracks” in May last year.

Mathew Pickering, 49, of Cadoxton, Neath, had his manslaughter plea rejected at a trial at Swansea Crown Court, South Wales Police said, and was due to be sentenced on February 5.

The body of his victim, Georgina Dowey, was found in his downstairs bathroom on Sunday, May 7, 2023, police said. Wales Online said she had been beaten and strangled.

Police released footage of the Pickering’s arrest, and CCTV showing him buying bleach on the day of the murder. Credit: South Wales Police via Storyful