Wales needs a law to get fair funding, Plaid Cymru says

Rhun ap Iorwerth was elected unopposed as leader in the summer.

Plaid Cymru has called for a Westminster law to impose fair funding for Wales.

Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said a law passed in the Commons was needed to address "Wales' underfunding".

The Member of the Senedd for Ynys Mon will set out his economic ideas in a speech in Cardiff on Tuesday.

He will say Plaid wants the Welsh government to be given powers to introduce new tax bands.

Plaid Cymru would need the help of a larger party to make its Economic Fairness Bill a reality in the Commons.

The party has not given full details on how it would work, but said it would "rebalance the wealth of the UK, ensuring that Wales gets what it's owed and critically what it needs in public investment".

In his speech, Mr ap Iorwerth will say: "Between 2001 and 2029 - the Welsh government estimates that Wales will have lost out to the tune of between £2.9bn and £8bn of rail investment alone.

"It further calculates that the Levelling Up Fund and Shared Prosperity Fund leaves us over £1bn worse off.

"These are significant numbers. And losing that kind of investment makes a big difference."

There are long-standing complaints that Wales should have received billions as a result of the HS2 railway line, which was classed as English and Wales despite ending in Birmingham.

The UK government provides most of the cash needed to run Welsh government services and invest in infrastructure, with a smaller proportion raised from tax.

The amount is determined by the Barnett formula.

Plaid Cymru has 12 Members of the Senedd and three MPs at Westminster

Plaid argues that Wales' funding should be based on its needs.

A recent report by the Welsh government's chief economist said public spending per head in Wales was lower than Scotland or Northern Ireland, but higher than England overall and most English regions.

In his speech, Mr ap Iorwerth, who became party leader last summer after the resignation of Adam Price, will also set out proposals for new economic targets, and seeking support for the Senedd to have more flexibility over taxation.

This could include the right to set new tax bands, which the Scottish government is already able to do.

New tax powers would also have to be passed in Westminster. Currently the Welsh government is only able to amend income tax rates - a power it has never used.

Mr ap Iorwerth will tell the Wales Governance Centre on Monday evening that Wales has a "persistent underperformance" that needs to be addressed.

"Creating a fair society should be an ambition for all of us, collectively," he will say.

"We shouldn't rest until we can look around our communities and see that no one is being left behind."