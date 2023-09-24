Is Wales vs Australia on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup fixture online

Wales could guarantee their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals should they beat Australia in a crunch match today.

Warren Gatland’s side have eked out two hard-fought wins over Fiji and Portugal in the first two weeks to leave themselves on the brink of the knockout stages. A win in Lyon would guarantee their progression and likely see them top the pool.

Australia, meanwhile, could be on the brink of elimination should they fail to beat Wales. Eddie Jones’s side beat Georgia in their opening game but fell to a shock defeat against Fiji to leave their quarter-final hopes hanging in the balance.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the Rugby World Cup odds here and the latest tips and free bets on the World Cup here .

When is Wales vs Australia?

Wales vs Australia is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

After a heavily-rotated side faced Portugal, Gatland has reverted to the same starting XV that narrowly beat Fiji on the opening weekend. Dewi Lake - Wales’ co-captain - is the only surprise absentee with the hooker missing out on a place in the matchday 23.

Australia, meanwhile, make three changes to the side that lost to Fiji. Fraser McReight makes way for Rob Leota in the back row as Tom Hooper shifts to open-side flanker. Tate McDermott has recovered from a head injury and returns at scrum-half in place of Nic White while Ben Donaldson moves from full-back to fly-half with Andrew Kellaway filling in at 15.

Line-ups

Wales XV: Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan; Taulupe Faletau; Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar; Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, George North, Louis Rees Zammit; Liam Williams.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Henry Thomas, Dafydd Jenkins, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Rio Dyer.

Australia XV: Angus Bell, David Porecki, James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richie Arnold; Rob Leota, Tom Hooper; Rob Valetini; Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson; Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase; Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Odds

Wales: 10/11

Draw: 20/1

Australia: 10/11

Prediction

Australia come into this must-win fixture needing a performance to save their World Cup. Wales haven’t found their best yet this tournament and may well be outdone by a Wallabies side that have to show up. Wales 15-21 Australia.