New Wales Warm Homes scheme too late for this winter

Opposition parties in the Senedd have voiced concern that a revamped Welsh government scheme to help people make their homes more energy efficient will not be introduced until after the coldest part of the year has ended.

Ministers are currently considering bids to run the Warm Homes programme.

On Tuesday, the first minister said the scheme would be rolled out "by the end of this financial year" in April.

He added that current arrangements were being extended in the meantime.

The Warm Homes programme, which was due to come in from April this year, is the Welsh government's "primary mechanism to tackle fuel poverty", according to ministers.

The new scheme will be demand-led and will "assist those least able to pay to respond to the cost-of-living crisis".

At the same time, all households will be able to access advice on how to make their homes more energy efficient.

The Welsh government claims that over the last 12 years, 73,000 lower income households have benefitted from the Warm Homes programme and that 176,500 people have received energy efficiency advice.

During First Minister's Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday, Mark Drakeford was asked by the Welsh Conservative MS Mark Isherwood to confirm the roll-out arrangements for the new programme.

Mr Drakeford said: "I do expect the Warm Homes programme to be implemented by the end of this financial year.

"The tender documents are ready and, in the meantime, we have extended existing arrangements to tide us over until the new programme can be implemented."

'Government dragging its feet'

However Plaid Cymru's spokesperson on social justice, Sioned Williams said it was "unforgivable" that the new programme was not already in place.

"When it comes to tackling fuel poverty, we're talking about helping those in extreme poverty, those who cannot afford to keep their home warm during the coldest months.

"What's worse is that the Warm Homes programme has already been budgeted for.

"This isn't a matter of finding the cash, it's the government dragging its feet while those who are in severe fuel poverty, living in the poorest households and residing in the least fuel-efficient homes, are left out in the cold."