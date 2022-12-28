Wales weather: Flood risk as heavy rain hits

A series of flood alerts have been issued as heavy rain sweeps into Wales.

Areas, including Swansea and Carmarthenshire, could experience high levels of surface water, while in north Wales, the A499 near Pwllheli in Gwynedd has been closed.

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning advising that Wales could face floods on Wednesday.

It said heavy rain should be expected until 15:00 GMT and it could cause disruption.

A number of areas in Wales are set to be affected, the weather forecasters said.

Natural Resources Wales listed more than a dozen amber "be prepared" alerts over Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning (28 December).

There is also a red flood warning in place at the River Rhyd Hir at Riverside Terrace, between Pwllheli and Penrhos, where the A499 between Pwllheli and Llanbedrog was "impassable".

There is reported to be "a significant risk of localised flooding problems from surface water" in the area.

Some flooding of businesses and homes was likely, the Met Office warned, and buses and trains are likely to be delayed and there could be power cuts.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.

Parts of south-west England could also be hit by the poor weather.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A band of rain will move north-eastwards across the area during Wednesday."

Rain would become "heavy and persistent" especially over high ground in south Wales and Dartmoor.

A few places could get 40 to 60mm (1.5 to 2.3in) of rain in nine to 12 hours, before clearing in the afternoon.