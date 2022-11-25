Wales weather: heavy rain warning issued by Met Office

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for south Wales on Saturday.

The Met Office has put the warning in place from 14:00 (GMT) on Saturday until 03:00 (GMT) on Sunday.

15-25 mm of rain is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain.

Strong winds are also in store, with gusts of 45-55 mph forecast over hills and around coasts.

The heaviest and most persistent rain is expected in over higher parts but periods of heavy rain are expected in most places across south Wales.