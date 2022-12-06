Wales weather: Met Office issues warning for ice

A weather warning for ice has been issued for Wales later this week, with temperatures expected to drop.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning from 00:00 GMT until 18:00 on Thursday for all 22 local authority areas in Wales.

The forecaster said there could be some injuries from slips and falls, while there may be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Transport could also be affected, the Met Office said.

It added there could be some snow showers on higher ground.