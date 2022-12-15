Wales weather: Met Office issues warning for ice and snow

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Wales from Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning from 03:00 GMT until 21:00 GMT on Sunday for 14 local authority areas in Wales.

The forecaster warned of possible slips and falls with icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Transport could also be affected, the Met Office said.

The areas affected include Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Wrexham.

The Met Office added that some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts were possible.