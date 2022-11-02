Wales weather: Roads and homes flooded as heavy rain hits

Homes and roads have been flooded as heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of Wales.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Abercraf and Ystradgynlais, in Powys, and Cwmtwrch in Swansea on Wednesday evening.

South Wales Police said the A4118 South Gower Road was closed due to flooding.

A number of flood warnings have been issued for the Swansea Valley by Natural Resources Wales. The Met Office had warned of heavy rain and high wind.

Pant Lasau Road, which links Swansea's Morriston Hospital with Clasemont Road, has reopened after it was closed in both directions due to flooding.

As strong winds battered parts of Wales this tree came down in Bangor, Gwynedd

In a video posted on Facebook, a car's parking sensors can be heard as it was driven through water in Abercraf.

Strong winds have hit western parts of Wales, with forecasters earlier warning of disruption to travel and possible power cuts in coastal areas.

A Met Office yellow wind warning began at 07:00 GMT on Wednesday and lasted until 21:00.

Gusts of up to 65mph (105km/h) were expected in coastal areas, with the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire closed.

The warning covered Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and Swansea.

The Capel Teilo Road, in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, was closed in both directions on Wednesday morning due to flooding.

On Tuesday evening, North Wales Police said the A499 between Llanbedrog and Pwllheli, Gwynedd, was flooded and unsuitable for cars.

The M48 Severn Bridge had been closed in both directions between Junction 2 at Chepstow and Junction 1 at Aust, Gloucestershire.

Vehicles were being diverted along the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Some coastal routes and sea fronts would be affected by spray and large waves, forecasters said.