Wales weather: Storm Ciarán brings heavy wind and rain

Forecasters have warned people to expect heavy wind and rain as Storm Ciarán hits Wales.

The Met Office issued yellow warnings for wind and rain across south, mid and north Wales on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusts of up to 70mph (110km/h) could cause travel disruption, damage to buildings, and flying debris with forecasters saying some areas could see up to 100mm (3.9in) of rain.

There is one severe flood warning in place.

The latest rain warning covers every county in Wales and comes into force at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday and lasts throughout Thursday.

The latest wind warning covers Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan and begins three hours after the rain warning.

The Met Office warning indicates potential risks to life and property.

Council flood defences

Powys council said it is preparing by making sandbags available to teams, checking the working order of flood defences, and clearing gulleys and ditches.

Councillor Jackie Charlton said: "Flood defences across the county are ready to be used and depots have supplies of sandbags ready to deploy, if needed.

"Flooding hotspots are being monitored and staff are engaging with local flood groups in to ensure that communities are as prepared as can be."

Chris Cousens, the RNLI's water safety lead for Wales, said: "We're expecting some quite serious weather over the next 24-48 hours, these conditions normally bring with them much bigger waves and more hazardous conditions at the coast."

He said while it may seem "appealing" to go and "experience the weather" the RNLI "strongly advise against" doing so.