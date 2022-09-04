Wales weather: Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office

The weather warning is in place for most of Sunday evening into the early hours of Monday morning

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of Wales on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The yellow warning will be in place from 20:00 BST on Sunday until 04:00 on Monday.

The Met Office warned up to 30mm (1.2in) of rain could fall in less than an hour.

It warned some areas could also see hail, gusty winds and "frequent lightning", which could cause damage to buildings.

It also said the heavy rain could lead to flooding and cause power cuts, as well as delays to train services.

The 11 local authority areas covered by the warning are Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.