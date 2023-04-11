Wales weather warning for 60mph wind gusts from Tuesday

Wind gusts of 60mph (96 km/hr) could cause disruption across Wales this week.

The Met Office alert comes into force from 15:00 BST on Tuesday and is expected to last until 03:00 on Wednesday for most for the country.

Gusts of up to 50 mph (80 km/hr) are possible inland with in excess of 60mph around coastal areas, it has said.

The weather warning said some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible.