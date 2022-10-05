Wales weather warning with 70mph gusts and heavy rain

Winds gusting up to 70 mph (113 km/hr) could cause disruption across Wales on Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

Heavy rain may also prove a hazard in Anglesey, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

The forecaster warned that the "most likely scenario" was for gusts of up to 60mph (97km/hr), in areas adjacent to the northern Irish Sea.

The weather warning has been scaled back to 11:00 BST.

The Met Office previously warned that gusts of up to 80 mph (129 km/ hr) could have hit parts of Wales all day on Wednesday.

The M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire has been closed due to strong winds.

In Pembrokeshire, flooding has closed the A478 in both directions between Boncath and Pen-Y-Bryn.

