Wales weather: Warning for high winds and heavy rain

The stormy conditions will move eastwards throughout the evening

Parts of Wales are set to experience heavy rain and high winds later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from 18:00 GMT until midnight on Monday.

Wind gusts of up to 70mph (113km/h) and up to 20mm (0.8in) of rain within an hour have been forecast for most of south, mid and west Wales, and parts of north west Wales.

Forecaster said there was also a chance of hail and thunder and lightning in some areas.

Counties affected include Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, and Vale of Glamorgan.

A short period of very heavy rain and squally winds is likely to cause some disruption.

The Met Office said most people would experience "normal, unpleasant autumn conditions".

High risk of spray

But for some, there will be gusts of between 50-60mph (80-97km/h), and 70mph on some exposed coastal areas.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely and bus and train journey times are likely to be affected.

People are being urged to take care on the roads due to high risk of spray and temporary flooding.

It comes after torrential rain caused 'devastating' floods in some areas of Wales last week.

Businesses were forced to close and roads were blocked to traffic over safety concerns.