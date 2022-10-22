Wales weather warning: Thunderstorms could cause disruption

The warning is in place from 04:00 BST on Sunday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause flooding and disruption across parts of Wales on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for a dozen counties in mid and south-east Wales from 04:00 BST.

Some places could see up to 2.4in (60mm) of rain in three hours, along with lightning and a chance of hail and gusty winds.

Forecasters have warned the worst of the weather could cause flooding and affect roads and public transport.

In Wales, the warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

The Met Office said the worst of the weather was expected to be across eastern parts of England.