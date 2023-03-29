Wales weather: Warning for wind gusts up to 70mph

Disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services are likely, according to the Met Office

A weather warning for strong winds along the coast of south Wales is in effect from Thursday evening.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning from 21:00 BST Thursday until midnight on Friday from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan to St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

Winds of 50-60mph (80-100km/h) are expected with gusts of up to 70mph (110km/h).

The forecaster warned that disruptions to road, rail, air and ferry services were likely.

High-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges will also probably see delays.

The counties affected are Vale of Glamorgan, Bridgend, Neath Port Talbot, Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.