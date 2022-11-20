Wales weather: Wind warning for 80mph gusts on coast

The weather warning is in place between 06:00 and 18:00 on Monday

Wind gusts of up to 80mph (128km/h) could batter the coast of south and west Wales on Monday, the Met Office has warned.

Inland areas could see gusts of 60mph (97km/h), with a warning in place from 06:00 GMT.

But the Met Office said there was only a "small chance" strong winds would cause disruption to travel and power supplies.

Its wind warning covers south Wales and south west England until 18:00.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in both the locations affected and the strength of wind," it said.

The warning covers Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.