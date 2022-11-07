Walgreens-Backed VillageMD to Buy Parent of CityMD

Michelle F. Davis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- VillageMD, a primary-care provider controlled by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., has agreed to acquire the parent of CityMD, the urgent-care center chain.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Walgreens said it will invest $3.5 billion to support the acquisition, according to a statement. Walgreens will remain the biggest shareholder of VillageMD with a 53% stake after the deal closes. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.9 billion including investments from Evernorth, a subsidiary of Cigna Corp. The deal confirms a Bloomberg News report last month that the Walgreens-backed company was exploring a combination with Summit Health-CityMD.

Walgreens shares were up 2.2% at 10.40 a.m in New York.

The purchase comes as pharmacy and retail chains Walgreens, Walmart Inc. and CVS Health Corp. are increasingly positioning themselves as entry points to the health-care system. Investors can expect more consolidation as big consumer companies look to play a bigger role in looking after the health of their customers, said Neil Saunders, an analyst at research firm GlobalData.

Under Chief Executive Officer Roz Brewer, Walgreens has added primary-care centers to its US retail locations, partnered with health insurers and bought out its remaining stakes in CareCentrix and Shields Health Solutions. In October, it appointed John Driscoll, CareCentrix’s CEO, as president of Walgreens’s US health-care unit. That follows moves by health-care companies to combine insurance, care delivery and pharmacy assets into vertically integrated entities.

Walgreens last year agreed to more than double its stake in VillageMD to 63% from 30% by investing $5.2 billion. It first invested in the company in 2020 with a goal of building as many as 700 primary care clinics inside its pharmacies.

Summit Health, formed in 2019 by the merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD, has more than 370 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Oregon, according to its website.

Warburg Pincus, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired CityMD in 2017 and took a majority stake in Summit after the 2019 merger, according to a statement at the time.

“Summit Health-CityMD joining VillageMD is transformational for our US Healthcare segment and reinforces our intent to create greater access to quality health care across the care continuum,” Brewer said in a statement. “This transaction accelerates growth opportunities through a strong market footprint and wide network of providers and patients across primary, specialty and urgent care,” she added.

--With assistance from Fiona Rutherford and Tonya Garcia.

(Adds shares and analyst comment in paragraphs 3 and 4, and comments from Walgreens CEO in final section)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Walgreens Stock Rises As Summit Health Deal Nears

    Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance jumped Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday evening that a Walgreens unit is nearing a deal to combine with Summit Health. The stock rose 3% Monday morning, making it the second-biggest gainer in the Dow industrials. Walgreen’s primary-care-center subsidiary, Village Practice Management, is close to reaching an agreement to combine with the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers in a transaction worth roughly $9 billion including debt, ac

  • Walgreens unit nears deal with Summit, Berkshire posts Q3 loss, Fox wins right to buy FanDuel stake

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down top business headlines including news that a Walgreens unit is set to merge with Summit Health, Berkshire Hathaway reporting a third-quarter earnings loss, and Fox winning the right to buy a 17% stake in FanDuel.

  • Italy's Eni to resume taking Venezuelan oil after 4-month pause

    A unit of Italian oil company Eni has been assigned two 1-million-barrel cargoes of Venezuelan diluted crude oil for November loading, according to a document from state-run PDVSA seen by Reuters on Monday. The cargoes mark the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal authorized by the U.S. government earlier this year as an exception to sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector. PDVSA owes billions of dollars to partners in dozens of oil and gas joint ventures, which has prompted some foreign firms to leave the country empty-handed while others have resorted to Washington for authorizations that can help reduce outstanding debts.

  • Occupiers deport Ukrainians from Kakhovka district

    The Russian occupiers have started deporting residents from six hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Kherson Oblast.

  • Walgreens push into comprehensive care picks up momentum

    Walgreens extended its push into more comprehensive health care with its VillageMD unit acquiring another urgent and primary care chain, Summit Health-CityMD, in a deal worth close to $9 billion. Walgreens and rival CVS, two retail chains with thousands of locations, have evolved in recent years with a greater focus on overall care for customers, trying to help them avoid chronic health conditions and expensive hospital stays. The deal to combine VillageMD and CityMD arrives just two months after CVS Health said it would pay about $8 billion to acquire Signify Health, a technology company that sends doctors and other care providers to people's homes to assess how they are doing and what help they might need.

  • A Life-Boat Called Coca-Cola

    Insider buying indicates this beverage giant could be undervalued.

  • CEO of China's Bilibili to manage gaming unit in bid to boost revenue

    The chief executive of China's Bilibili Inc has taken over direct supervision of the company's gaming department, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, as the Alibaba-backed company looks to boost revenue growth. The human resource department of Bilibili, best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing platform, issued an email last Friday informing employees that those in its gaming department will report to Chen Rui, the company's CEO, and no longer Zhang Feng, a senior vice president at the company.

  • Mexican central bank seen raising interest rate to record 10% - Reuters poll

    The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's three-quarters of a percentage point hike last week in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation. All 17 analysts consulted for the poll expect Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, to raise its benchmark rate to a record 10% this week, from 9.25%.

  • About 20 Sears stores hang on after the iconic retailer’s downfall

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss what's left of the Sears retail empire and what's next for the remaining stores.

  • Dollar Resumes Drop Amid Risk-On Trade Ahead of Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar resumed declines on Monday in New York amid a rebound in US equities and other risk assets ahead of fresh inflation data and the results of mid-terms elections this week, which hurt demand for the safety of the greenback.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue C

  • China Covid Outbreak To Limit Apple iPhone 14 Pro Availability

    A Covid-19 outbreak in China will limit the availability of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets this holiday season.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

    It's time to focus on companies that have proven records of creating long-term value for investors.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Activision And Warren Buffett - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures edge higher with Fed path, mid-terms in focus; Week Ahead: earnings, election and inflation data on tap; Apple slides on iPhone shipment warning; Activision lower amid Microsoft takeover doubts and Buffett deals drive Berkshire Hathaway to solid Q3 profit gains.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

    This metric has successfully predicted five bear markets, as well as accurately called numerous bottoms to bear markets and stock-market corrections.

  • The do's and don'ts of mouth taping: Doctors weigh in on the viral wellness trend

    For the past three months, Lauryn Bosstick, a Texas-based mom of two, has added a new step to her nightly routine: taping her mouth shut. Bosstick, an entrepreneur and founder of The Skinny Confidential -- a lifestyle product line, book and podcast -- said she considers the technique, called mouth taping, a positive addition to her wellness routine. Bosstick said she first heard about mouth taping at night from multiple wellness experts she interviewed for her podcast, who each praised it as a way to reap the health benefits of nose breathing.

  • Down 24%-45%, 2 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

    The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Investors Are Abandoning Money Market Funds & Flocking to This, But Should You?

    It has been an odd bear market. Ordinarily, during market downturns and volatility, investors seek safe places to put their money. In the way of investment, this is both a reaction to and a cause of stock market troubles. As … Continue reading → The post Investors Are Moving Out of Money Market Funds and Into Stocks - Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.