Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend is Solid, but it Might Not be Enough

Trading at very low valuations, WBA presents a compelling candidate in the Pharma sector

Long-term profitability remains trending down since growth is not scaling well

Management might be overlooking the current issues

With persisting inflation, spiking interest rates, and overall gloom predictions regarding financial markets' short-term future, many companies are trading at steep discounts. Yet, not all of them present an equally good opportunity.

Trading at a favorable P/E ratio, with strong dividends and improving profit margins, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is an interesting prospect in the pharmaceutical sector.

WBA Latest Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced earnings results on 13th October

EPS: US$5.02 (up from US$2.31 in FY 2021).

Revenue: US$132.7b (flat on FY 2021).

Net income: US$4.34b (up 118% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 3.3% (up from 1.5% in FY 2021).

EPS missed analyst estimates by 15%, although the profit margin increased. The earnings per share have increased by 35% per year over the last 3 years, but the stock price has fallen by 16% - thus, it is significantly lagging behind the earnings.

WBA Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Adjusted EPS: US$4.46-4.65 vs. US$4.49 consensus

U.S. Healthcare fiscal year 2025 sales target: US$11b-12b (from US$9b-10b)

Positive adjusted EBITDA is expected to be achieved in 2024 (Currently, it was negative due to non-cash impairment charges related to intangible assets in Boots UK and higher costs of the Transformational Cost Management Program).

What Catches an Eye About WBA?

Valuation

Trading at 6.6x the earnings, WBA stock is well below the sector's average. It is likely the lowest in the industry – even if accounting for the forward-looking P/E, which sits at 9.3%. According to our consensus price target, an average 1y price sits at US$40.17, representing a 20.8% upside.

Dividend

WBA is on the pace to become a "dividend king" as it has increased its dividends for 46 years. With that kind of track record and a yield of 5.8%, it is natural that the company attracts interest from yield-seekers, especially as it pays way above the average for this industry.

Looking Beyond the Surface – Not An Opportunity for Risk Averse

Despite being undervalued on the surface, looking at the longer-term chart showing the price to free cash flow indicates a persistent downtrend.

To an extent, this is a result of the restructuring that has been going on for years following the Boots Alliance merger in 2015 and various asset sales and acquisitions. While this brought an explosive growth of revenue which almost doubled in the last 10 years, the cost of revenues followed, nullifying them – showing that the company is yet failing to achieve sustainable growth.

Finally, the management seems to be looking forward too much, dismissing the known short-term facts in favor of the favorable projections for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. That behavior is questionable given the ongoing macroeconomic environment and market turbulences that might lie ahead. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Walgreens Boots Alliance that you should be aware of.

