Walgreens to close one of its Boise pharmacies by the end of February. Here’s why

Walgreens is closing one of its Boise stores as the pharmacy giant tries to improve its financial standing.

The store, located at the corner of South Federal Way and South Findley Avenue, will shutter by the end of the month, according to a sign on its sliding-glass doors.

The store’s last day of business is Feb. 27, and it will close at 3 p.m. that day, earlier than its usual 9 p.m. closing time.

Customers who pick up their prescriptions at the pharmacy at 3395 S. Federal Way will be transferred to the Walgreens at 2285 S. Apple St. in Boise, about two miles away. That’s where customers who used to pick up their prescriptions at the former Rite Aid store at 660 E. Boise Ave. in Boise were transferred, too, when that store closed in November.

A family steps into the Walgreens store at the corner of South Federal Way and South Findley Avenue in Boise. Angela Palermo/apalermo@idahostatesman.com

Rite Aid, also struggling since filing for bankruptcy, has closed five “underperforming” stores in the Treasure Valley in the last several months. The drugstore chain now has four locations in the Valley, including three in Boise.

The Walgreens closure off Federal Way follows the company’s announcement in June that it would close 450 stores nationwide by August as a cost-cutting measure, Forbes reported. Walgreens said in a statement to Forbes that the “existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers” are why some of its locations have shuttered.

The Boise pharmacy’s closure was first reported by BoiseDev.

Walgreens has 21 other stores in the Treasure Valley, including eight in Boise, according to its store locator on its website. It has 9,000 stores across the country.

Rite Aid to close another Boise-area pharmacy. Some of the store’s items are half off

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy. 2 Boise-area stores already have closed. Will more follow?