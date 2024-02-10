Walgreens closing location in San Francisco

(KRON) – A Walgreens in San Francisco is set to close on Feb. 27. The closing location is at 275 Sacramento Street.

Photo: Jordan Baker

A Walgreens spokesperson told KRON4, “With Walgreens goal to be the independent partner of choice, not just in pharmacy but also in healthcare services where we can improve healthcare, lower costs, and help patients, we need the right network of stores. When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons.”

There are Walgreens locations within walking distance from the closing location including 456 Misson Street and 300 Montgomery Street.

On Feb. 27, the pharmacy will close at 3 p.m.

