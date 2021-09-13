Walgreens COVID-19 test registration system left patient data unprotected - Recode

FILE PHOTO: People work behind a pharmacy counter as people are inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a Walgreens store in Chicago
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance's COVID-19 test registration system exposed data of potentially millions of people, including their phone numbers and email addresses, Recode reported on Monday.

The data also exposed names, dates of birth and gender identities on the open web for potentially anyone to see and for the multiple ad trackers on Walgreens' site to collect, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3AdXgoE)

In some cases, the results of these tests could also be taken from the exposed data, the report added.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What happens when your foot falls asleep?

    That pins-and-needles feeling can come from sitting in the same position for a while. Westend61 via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What happens when your foot falls asleep? – Helen E., age 8, Somerville, Massachusetts Imagine you’ve just sat down to watch your favorite TV show. You decide to snuggle in with your legs crisscrossed because you find it more comfortab

  • ‘Concerning online chatter’ ahead of rally prompts Capitol Police to put up temporary fencing

    Capitol Police announced Monday the department will place temporary fencing around the U.S. Capitol building in response to “concerning online chatter” about a planned rally on Saturday.

  • Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

    The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats, according to the Norwegian election commission.

  • Advocates see 'chaos' if U.S. Supreme Court guts abortion rights

    Abortion rights advocates on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide - a 1973 landmark imperiled in the legal fight over Mississippi's attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. "People would be harmed, and chaos would ensue, even in states that claim not to be prohibiting abortion directly," the lawyers added.

  • Interactive Brokers launches cryptocurrency trading

    Interactive Brokers Group on Monday said it launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on its platform, making it the latest online retail brokerage to add digital assets to its offerings. U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, the company said. "As financial markets evolve, sophisticated individual and institutional investors are increasingly seeking out allocations to digital currencies as a means of achieving their financial objectives," said Chief Executive Officer Milan Galik.

  • Game show 'The Price Is Right' celebrates its 50th season

    If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to pay for an iPhone 12, there's really only one place to shine — “The Price Is Right.” The longest-running game show in television history is celebrating its 50th season this month and offering viewers a chance to, as always, “come on down” to win by guessing the correct retail price for various items. With some shows, contestants need luck, a friend to phone, strategy or an ability to cook or sing.

  • Merkel: Integrating Balkans into EU is strategic for both

    It's in the European Union's strategic interests to integrate the Balkan states into the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday as she urged Serbia and other countries in the region to do more on democratic reforms in order to join. The Western Balkan states — which include Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Kosovo — have for decades sought EU membership.

  • John Oliver Pokes Europe's Pettiest Dictator In His Sorest Of Sore Spots

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko thinks no one can insult him. John Oliver begs to differ.

  • Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

    A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy, who claim the child was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside on May 23 after the cable broke. After the boy was released from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment for critical injuries, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.

  • Pacific-Front Parcel Taken From Black Family in 1924 Returned to Rightful Owners

    African American descendants of former resort owners have been awarded property now valued at roughly $75 million

  • Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

    Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

    Fearing for her safety, she grabbed a rifle, the woman told police.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Tombstone Revealed One Year After Her Death

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18, 2020, from complications of metastatic cancer at age 87

  • Civil trial begins for former minister accused of sex trafficking his preteen daughter

    A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.

  • Man who stabbed woman with semen-filled syringe at grocery store gets 10 years in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • 'Black Capitalism' Promised a Better City for Everyone. What Happened?

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Panther Graphics printing plant sits along a row of red brick buildings and empty parking lots on the edge of a circular highway that separates this city’s downtown from a largely Black neighborhood to the north. Nearby, there is a warehouse, a Baptist church and a billboard that warns “A Shot From A Gun Can’t Be Undone,” a reference to Rochester’s soaring murder rate. Tony Jackson, the owner of Panther Graphics, grew up here, the oldest of six children. His mother died whe

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.