Walgreens COVID-19 vaccines coming to Miami-Dade, Broward. Appointments open in 40 stores

Devoun Cetoute
·1 min read

South Florida will be getting new spots to get COVID-19 vaccines as Walgreens will expand its doses into Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The drugstore chain rolled out the program on Friday, with in-store vaccines available at 13 Walgreens in Miami-Dade, 27 in Broward and six in Palm Beach County, Walgreens said. Monroe County will not have any Walgreens stores offering vaccines at this time.

The expansion is due to Walgreens opening up 400 more stores to administer Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“We are proud to take a leadership role in providing vaccination services as the federal government continues to increase vaccine supply to help the nation emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walgreens said in a statement.

Walgreens is receiving about 1 million vaccine doses, as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy program, and is allocating them across 4,858 stores in 47 states.

Although Monroe won’t be getting vaccines through Walgreens at this time, Walgreens did help host a vaccination event on Wednesday where about 800 residents were vaccinated at several parks in the Florida Keys.

To sign up for a vaccine at a Walgreens store, an appointment can be scheduled on its website or by calling 1-800-925-4733.

Through Sunday, a resident must fall under one of these criteria to get a vaccine at a Walgreens store:

Persons 50 years of age and older

Persons determined to be extremely vulnerable by a physician (form required)

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

