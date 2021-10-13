A Walgreens pharmacy mistakenly gave 4- and 5-year-olds adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shots, their parents claim

An empty vaccine waiting area at a Walgreens, which was not involved in the vaccine incident, in Miami Beach, Florida. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

An Indiana couple said a Walgreens pharmacy gave their kids a COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shots.

"Walgreens called me to say there was a mix up, we did not receive the flu shot," Alexandra Price told WFIE.

A similar incident happened in Baltimore, Maryland, where a 4-year-old received the Pfizer vaccine.

A couple in Indiana claim a Walgreens pharmacy mistakenly gave their 4- and 5-year-old children adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shots, local news outlet WFIE reported.

Alexandra and Joshua Price said they took their children to Walgreens on October 4 to get their flu shots, but instead they received doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in children 12 and older and is seeking approval by the Food and Drug Administration for children ages 5 to 11. They have not requested eligibility for children under the age of five.

"Walgreens called me to say there was a mix-up, we did not receive the flu shot," Alexandra Price told WFIE. "And I'm like well what did we get? And he was like we got the COVID-19 shot, And instantly I was like, well what does this mean for my kids?"

Daniel Tuley, who represents the Price family, showed WFIE the vaccination cards for their 5-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, showing that they were born in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The couple took their children to a pediatric cardiologist, WFIE reported, and the doctor told them that their daughter was experiencing high blood pressure and their son had tachycardia - a rapid heartbeat out of proportion to age and level of exertion.

"You hope it's just the stress from being at the doctor's office and unfamiliar response, but at the same time you're like, 'What if it's not?'" Alexandra Price told WFIE. "You worry constantly. They've been sleeping in our bed in our room since Monday night of last week, so we can keep an eye on them, and it's just - no one knows what to expect because there's not a lot out there to help us."

Story continues

Representatives for Walgreens did not immediately return Insider's request for comment. Tuley did not immediately respond to Insider's email.

In a statement to the Evansville Courier and Press, a Walgreens spokesperson said "Patient safety is our top priority, and due to privacy laws, we cannot comment on specific patient events."

"But generally speaking, such instances are rare and Walgreens takes these matters very seriously. In the event of any error, our first concern is always our patients' well-being," the statement continued. "Our multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety checks to minimize the chance of human error and we have reviewed this process with our pharmacy staff in order to prevent such occurrences."

Last month, a similar incident occurred in Baltimore, Maryland, in which another couple took their 4-year-old daughter to a Walgreens pharmacy for a flu shot but she was given the Pfizer vaccine instead, the Baltimore Sun reported.

"That's not going to happen often," epidemiologist Brian Castrucci told the newspaper. "We should never have an error in our care, but this is an error that caused no harm. This isn't a poison."

Read the original article on Insider