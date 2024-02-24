Walgreens robbery leads to high-speed pursuit, man in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint and fled from police in a stolen vehicle.

Kienon Booker, 24, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, convicted felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and evading arrest.

Around 9:35 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a robbery at a southeast Memphis Walgreens located at 2891 Kirby Road.

Officers were advised that a man wearing a black facemask, white gloves, black hoodie, brown jacket, jeans, and white shoes entered the business with a handgun and demanded the employee open the cash register.

Police say the suspect fled in a stolen grey Honda Accord while carrying the entire cash drawer.

The vehicle was located in the area of Park Avenue and Primacy Parkway. Police say the vehicle refused to pull over, which initiated a 40-minute pursuit with speeds topping 110 mph.

Reports say the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped at a house in the 4000 block of Nipoma Cove in Hickory Hill. The suspect broke into the home and ran inside, but police were able to take him into custody without incident.

Booker had two active warrants for theft of property $1,000-$2,500.

In 2019, he was arrested for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, failure to appear for booking/processing, theft of property $1,000 or less, and criminal impersonation.

In 2018, Booker was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

He is set to appear in court on Monday.

